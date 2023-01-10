In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Dibyendu Bhattacharya speaks about training Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra for Ishaqzaade, the year that 2022 was and on turning down scripts.

On 2022

It wasn’t a bad year, it was a rather good year. I had a couple of releases so I had fun.

On Chakda Xpress and playing Anushka Sharma’s coach

There wasn’t any particular preparation that I had to do. The prep was since childhood since I used to play cricket and I was good at it. I was training under coaches. But the thing is that Jhulan Goswami is a real character and her coach is also a real character, so all the research was done by the writers and the director, so it wasn’t that difficult.

On training Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra for Ishaqzaade

I’m a practicing actor. The things that you find difficult are exactly the things you box up with the actors you are training and coaching. I share the experiences of my life as an actor, and as far as the script is concerned, characterization is concerned, I try to stick to what is written on paper. Whichever actor I train, I can’t make anyone an actor overnight, I introduce them to the lifestyle of an actor; the dos and donts. A majority of the actors think going to gym and building bodies is of primary importance, that’s actually secondary. An actor should be glued to life.

On turning down scripts

One of the reasons is that I don’t have dates. And if I have dates, I try to play that character if it has meat and life. Then there are some logistical issues so there can be multiple hurdles. 99% of the times, I want to say yes but there’s 1% chance I may say no.

