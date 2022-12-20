Season 2 of Crushed began streaming on Amazon miniTV earlier this December and in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the principal cast of the show that includes Naman Jain, Aadhya Anand, Arjun Deswal, and Urvi Singh, talked about the dealbreaker in a relationship, their show, and much more.

The plot of the series

Samvidhan a.k.a Sam and Aadhya, two sidekicks, have always lived in the shadows of their popular best friends and gone completely unnoticed in Lucknow Central Convent school. Until the two of them finally take notice of each other, albeit under awkward and unusual circumstances, and a surprisingly easy friendship begins. For the first time in their lives, they feel like they belong. But will falling in love be as easy, and for how long can two sidekicks remain heroes of their own love story, before insecurities, changing dynamics and growing pains get the better of them?

The first question is about the dealbreaker in a relationship, everyone collectively says, “Lack of trust and respect.” And as expectedly, when asked about the most crucial aspects of a relationship, Aadhya is the first one to answer, “Trust and respect.” Naman says it’s honesty and Arjun agrees. He says, “Honestly has the power to solve problems.” He also says it’s respect.

Which is harder to leave- Friendship or love?

Aadhya goes first again and says, “It’s hard to leave both since both are separate bonds. I don’t think one is greater than the other. Arjun gets little filmy and says, “It’s more difficult to leave friendship because Pyaar dosti hai, and friendships breaking apart give more pain. Arijit Singh has sung a lot of songs about heartbreak, he should sing more songs about friendship, like Tera Yaar Hoon Main.”

Naman says, “It’s a very good thing if I become friends with someone and gradually we get to know each other and fall in love. In that case, if you let go of love, you also let go off friendship.”

