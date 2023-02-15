In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Chinmay Mandlekar talks about the response to his film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, playing the role of Nathuram Godse, the conflict of ideologies, and performing on stage before a live audience.

On the response to the film

It has been quite a positive response and people have appreciated the performance. This was a slightly different film and a slightly different attempt from the kind of stuff that’s made often. Even though I was playing a character that’s mostly hated, the performance was very much appreciated.

On the reaction to the script

The script was quite bold. We have few people here whose names can create controversies, and Nathuram Godse is one such name. This name will definitely erupt controversy. Rajkumar Santoshi only narrated a one-line idea and I was like ‘How will it shape up?’ When I heard the entire script, it was one of the most balanced scripts I had ever heard in my life. We get to see both the ideologies in a balanced way; unlike a one-sided screenplay. I admire his guts to make this film. He was making his comeback after a decade and could’ve chosen any commercial subject which he’s very good at, as he has given so many hits; but choosing a subject like this is very bold and commendable.

On the conflict of politics

It shouldn’t come in between while playing any role, or else you won’t be able to do justice to the role. If I don’t agree with what the film is trying to say, I might not do the film at all. Today if a film like Sholay teaches us Gabbar Singh was right, I may not do Sholay. The overall gist of the film has to match whatever belief system you have as it becomes easier for you to play a character, even if it’s a negative role. Like the earlier film I did, The Kashmir Files, where I played a hardcore terrorist; I can never agree with such an ideology, but you know why you’re doing it as an actor.

On performing on the stage

Performing on stage is like playing a test match. This is the art that hones your craft, and I’ve been doing this since 1994. It’s always a very joyful experience, and you get to understand the audience, you develop the art of judging the audience response.

