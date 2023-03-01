The Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses featuring Tom Howie and Jimmy Valance recently enjoyed a successful musical tour in India. Before their show, the duo in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost spoke about their musical journey and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Reactions of fans on social media across the globe

Tom Howie: It’s nice man. I mean on social media, it’s a bit hard because you never know how to judge it in the real world. It’s nice to see people are enthusiastic but you never really know until you get there, but our experience with travelling far from home and to new places has always been very positive and overwhelming. I feel like a lot of the excitement of people is very palpable. In the US and Canada, I feel the crowds are great, but sometimes it can’t because there’s so much choice and there’s so much western music. People are sometimes a bit like oh this is good but whatever. But when you travel far to places that maybe have a little bit less of that. The excitement is it was very intense and it’s great as an artist playing on stage to feel that. So we’re very excited and we’ve seen some videos on social media of some of our friends who have played in India and the crowds always look amazing. So we’re really stoked to get there and we can’t wait to see what it’s all about.

Jimmy Vallance: It’s our first time. I’ve been trying to come for a few years now and we’re just excited that tomorrow. We’re getting on the plane and we’re doing it for coming to India.

What fans can expect from Bob Moses?

Jimmy Vallance: I mean we’re going to be bringing our A-game. We’re going to bring the music that everyone knows and loves about poses as well as some of the favorite music that we’re currently listening to. We’re doing a club sets so we can kind of play whatever we want. But it’s going to be very our music, heavy, a couple being cuts for the superfans, and then some of our favorite music, it’s going to be a blast.

At what time you both thought of collaborating as a pair?

Tom Howie: We both moved to New York separately. Both pursuing our musical dreams, so to speak. And we met up, we had studios in the same neighbourhood in Brooklyn and we met up one day. And when you run into another lonely Canadian in New York City. When you’re young, you just decide to connect and so, we went for dinner and then we worked in a studio session and immediately in the studio session, we had very good chemistry and we kind of were very excited about what was happening and just from that point on we were like let’s just something together because we’ve always got a great creative energy. So it was born out of that and it was very immediate and I think maybe haven’t had the similar experience growing up and being friendly in high school, but not super close. And then going off into the world on our own little bit and then, reconnecting a few years later. I think that probably really helped us to just connect in a very honest way. So, that’s sort of always translated itself into our music.

Since you both are creative minds, do you get into any kind of argument while making a musical piece?

Jimmy Vallance: I mean I wouldn’t call them arguments but like I think one of the great things about collaborating is realizing that you don’t always have the best idea and just surrendering to whatever is the best for the song. And as long as you can leave your ego at the door and you work with someone who has a great creative relationship because we both realize that one of us is always right and the other one is very quick to follow through or like maybe give it a day. So I think we really it’s looks like we’ve sort of play tennis if we bounce ideas back and forth, but at the end of the idea that good ideas win, and we both recognize, when we found something great.

Any Indian composer or artist with whom you want to collaborate?

Tom Howie: But actually, we don’t know any specific artists off the top of our head, but we grew up in Vancouver and there’s a lot of Indian cultures there and a big Indian population. So, it was always around us and like Jimmy was saying earlier his dad had an Indian record collection and so, a lot of the early stuff that we had heard and he’d heard specifically was from India. But we’re not very knowledgeable about specific Indian artists, especially current ones. So, a big part of our excitement about coming to India is to potentially meet some other artists and see some at the festival and experience that firsthand. So maybe, by the end of our tour, we like and who we want to collaborate with.

Does any of your songs hold a reality from your personal lives?

Tom Howie: Yeah! Totally. I mean, everything. All the music we write is based on our life and is inspired by our life. Making music is sort of, our way of processing the world and understanding the world, and also processing how we feel in our emotions and all that stuff. So it’s very honest. And I think also the best music is about communicating a feeling and if you don’t feel them, if you don’t feel it yourself, then how can you communicate it. Well, you know, it’s got to be real. So, I think, you know, some, somebody I read somewhere that somebody said, you always have to know what you’re singing about, or specifically singing. But you can take that for anything. You need to know, like, what you’re writing about, or what feeling you’re communicating, because if you don’t feel it then how can you expect anybody else to feel it. So all our music is very honest and I think that the songs that across the best and which most people connect to are, usually the ones that are the most honest.

Jimmy Vallance: Yeah, I feel the connection to the music that we make is everything. Sort of the Tom said it’s like you have to be honest, you have to be vulnerable. Music is a very cathartic process for us in the sense that it’s where we vent our frustrations, but also how we understand the world around us. So I think we’re very lucky to be able to have that as an outlet for us to make sense of the world. And for us to sort of explain our lives and share that with other people. And it’s one of the best things about it is saying can someone else taking meaning from it and making it their own.

Apart from core expertise, which other genre of music you both would like to explore and why

Tom Howie: Hmm. That is a good question. I don’t know. It’s hard to. I think that we both we both come from like, a more rock and roll background. So it would probably be something like that. I think we used to play in the same, like, we used to play the same music nights at our high school with punk, bands, and metal bands and stuff.

So, I mean for me, it would probably be some sort of rocker like punk, rock’s punk, rock stuff. I think probably punk rock because when I was13, punk rock was sing to me and it was like, I like the energy and so I think that if I was going to explore another kind of music, I think it would help me to connect to that sort of innocent part of myself that I remember from back then. So it would probably be punk rock.

Jimmy Vallance: I feel the same like I think during sound check. Sometimes when we get really comfortable in a tour, we start messing around and a lot of it ends up coming and soundtracks is like, we play like, punk rock songs remember for a while. We were like playing The Clash as a joke, or like all get on drums and will annoy, everyone. Like, when things are going too good on tour, we start to annoy people by playing rock and roll during sound check. So I think Just a version of that probably would be fun to explore.

