The multi-talented personality of Bollywood, Arbaaz Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web show Tanaav, which is set to release on 11th November on Sony LIV. The show is the adaptation of the popular Israeli series Fauda. While fans are super-excited for this show, in an exclusive interaction with Firstpost, Arbaaz opens up about his character, working with Sudhir Mishra and more. Excerpts from the interview:

The trailer of Tanaav has been receiving super-positive comments. People are already calling it a masterpiece, gripping and sharing their excitement to watch the show.

Oh, this is really exciting. You see sometimes what happens is you just hope that this thing garners all kinds of expectations and support and we’re quite excited that in this case that logon ko already curiosity hai and now it’s our jobs that we live up to the expectation that people have had and hopefully from what I have worked on and have seen, I think people will only be happy to see it.

Reactions from friends and family members

Very good! Very spontaneous and instant reactions, the moment I put the teaser and trailer, I was flooded with messages and information like kab aa raha hai, kaise aa raha hai, tell us about the show. And I was like arre bhai dekho abhi dheere dheere ab tak toh sirf teaser aur trailer aaya hai. Woh kehte hai na picture abhi baaki hai (laughs).

Preparations for your character

There was a certain amount of discussion of how this character should be portrayed. So, obviously, the director had in mind somebody when he was casting, he said, I was one of the people that they are shortlisted for it. So, obviously, when I came on board, they were very keen that how I could present this character because even though this is an adaptation of a very popular world-acclaimed web show, we didn’t want to stay too close to the performances or everything because then what’s the point. There is no point in replicating it. You gotta give it a different spin and you gotta give it a little different so the people enjoy it. So when I came on board, I thought how I can look different, what attitude can I have, what kind of dressing can I have, which will be different. So we try to change it on that aspect.

You didn’t watch the original show before starting the shoot?

I did watch it but not because I tied on, I watched it while I was watching a lot of OTT stuff during lockdown, I happen to watch it and I enjoyed watching it. I kind of binge-watched the entire three seasons and I really really loved it and I was like hoping that we should be making shows like that and I should be getting cast in a very interesting role in a show like that. And it so happened that eight months later I got a call from Applause team saying that Mukesh Chhabra’s team is going to contact you regarding this role and you might have to do a small real audition and I was like more than excited to do it. A scene was sent to me and I was asked to remote and send it back. So I called a friend of mine who shot me kind of very amateurishly on iPhone and we short little video with the scene and sent and waited in anticipation as to what’s gonna happen and two days later I was given good news that I am on board and I was really, really happy and excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Looking at the promo, it seems that you have maximum screen time with Manav Vij. So, how you both bonded on the sets?

I happened to meet Manav for the first time on the set. So, I had heard of him, I’ve seen his work but I’d never met him and we were acquainted with each other. So we were never friends till then. But he is somebody that the moment I met him on the set and we struck up a conversation, I think we hit it off from day one and ever since that we were like, communicating throughout the making of the film and then even when you’re not shooting, and they were these times when there was a big break is to communicate and I got really close and fond of him as a person and as a friend, and we continue to do that. In fact, now I’m producing a film and there is a very interesting role in my film that he’s doing. So we’ve not only taken our friendship but we also continued being professionals. So, he was somebody, I really, really got very close to and we become really close friends.

How different was your experience while working with an unconventional filmmaker like Sudhir Mishra?

I had great regards for him as a filmmaker and I thought he had done some really exceptional work in the past and he has got a very uncanny knack of telling a story in a different way and also getting performances from an actor by probably making them see an aspect of them, which they themselves wouldn’t know. He has a very different take to a scene or to a character. So I was quite happy and excited to work with him because I used to come just ready with the way I look and my lines and I knew that after that how the role should be interpreted, he will be of great help and he will fairly understand how to do it.

