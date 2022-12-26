Pitchers Season 2 is back to entertain. Abhay Mahajan who plays the role of Saurabh Mandal shares some anecdotes from the series. From being the butt of the jokes to being the soul of the show, he shares some memories. He says that if you feel something right in the gut, you must go for it. Excerpts:

Your character provides a comic relief in the series. How difficult or easy is it to be the butt of the joke and to get the comic timing right?

In the first season of course I was the butt of the joke quite a bit of times but as you see, I got a message on Instagram this morning itself that I am the soul of the show because people relate to the character of Mandal very deeply and more than that they related to this part of Mandal which shows that he wanted to be a part of something which is meaningful and it was very difficult to get in. It’s hard for an outsider to get into a an existing group or sector. It’s not the jokes but the innocence of Mandal that was shown. I feel that comedy comes out ”

There are a lot of things to learn from Pitchers, what is it that you took back from the series?

I think when I played the character of Mandal it was about somebody just wanting to follow his dreams and was ready to sacrifice anything and everything. Like in the first season he was ready to give his salary just to be a part of a project and the start-up. In the beginning, everyone thought he is just trying to latch on but later realized what his contribution was and what a big player he became. So, I felt just doing something with utmost dedication is really just being in the moment. If you feel something right in the gut go for it if it works it works if it doesn’t then it was just something you tried so it’s fine.

