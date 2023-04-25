Alaya F is gearing up for her new film U- Turn that will stream on Zee5 from April 28. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she spoke about essaying the character of a journalist, what the title means to her, and how search is the common tool in the narrative in all her films. That actually happens to be the opening question of the interaction. It was search for a father in Jawaani Jaaneman, search for revenge in Freddy, search for love in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, and now search for truth in U-Turn.

She says, ‘’The character was very very complex and interesting to play. I’m glad that all my characters have been very different from each other. It is always an interesting process to know what the character is feeling; what makes them click, what makes them happy, what makes them really angry. This character can bear anything but not rule breakers. She hates people who break rules. It was also an interesting process to play a character that is not over the top, but the setting is over the top. I would like to credit the director Arif Khan, who guided me a lot, so I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked about watching a remake and if she treats it as something fresh, she answers, “I mean sometimes you have the original in your mind and sometimes it feels fresh. I to have an ulta problem that after a little bit of time, I completely forget the plot of the movie. It becomes so embarrassing because every time I go to somebody and if there is a discussion happening about the film that I have seen, I don’t remember anything; the characters or the plot points. But I do remember whether I liked the film or not but I don’t remember anything else. The thing with our film is that even though it is a remake, it is very fresh. The twists and turns are all fresh, the ending that comes together that is also very fresh. Even if you have seen any number of versions that have been made, this film will still surprise you.”

How was her prep like? She says, “Lots and lots of readings with Arif. Pretty much that, going on again and again and again till you find the rhythm and the graph. I also learned how to ride a scooty, that’s another prep I had to go through. I can’t even drive and I’m getting to learn all these life skills, thanks to these movies.”

Are there any similarities between an actor and a journalist? “Both professions have to cater to the audience. You try writing engaging stories, you try giving engaging performances. You have to do it with passion, and only then it will really work. many many opinions about your worker are always there,” she opines.

She then answers the question about the title and what it means to her. She opens, “For me, U-Turn is this film that has been made and been such an exciting journey. It also means saying no to bad decisions and bad choices. U-Turn for me is about so much. Interesting question, I really don’t know how to answer it.

How to deal with social media trolls? How can we call them out the way we call people who break the rules on the roads out?

A lot of people already do that on social media. It is one of those rare tools that can be used either very productively or very destructively. And in this day and age, we see people do both. social media actually reminds you of the scale of what you are doing, you know. So many people in the comment section are telling you so many things, and you’re like, ‘Okay, maybe I should rethink my choices.’

