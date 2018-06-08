The Girl in the Spider's Web trailer: Claire Foy turns full goth to play angelic avenger Lisbeth Salander

The tattooed young vigilante hacker Lisbeth Salander is back in the sequel to the Millennium trilogy with British actress Claire Foy taking over the character, made famous in the original 2009 Scandinavian movie trilogy by Noomi Rapace.

The Girl in the Spider's Web is based on the book by new author David Lagercrantz who took the series on after the death of Stieg Larsson, the author of the original best-selling trilogy. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the first book of the series, was also made into a Hollywood film with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara in 2011.

The trailer of the new film opens with Lisbeth — black leather, piercings, full goth and all — on another mission to hunt down abusive men. She takes down a violent CEO who beat up two prostitutes without any legal fallout. She leaves him dangling upside down before transferring his money to both women and his visibly beaten up wife. True to her avenging angel nature, she teases him before leaving the scene.

The film reunites Swedish journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Sverrir Gudnason) and Lisbeth, who this time is involved in a murky world of cyber security and artificial intelligence. It features spies from the US National Security Agency and Lisbeth’s long-missing twin sister Camilla (Sylvia Hoeks), who has taken over their father’s criminal network.

Directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Álvarez, The Girl in the Spider's Web also stars Claes Bang, LaKeith Stanfield, Cameron Britton and Stephen Merchant. The film hits theatres on 9 November.

