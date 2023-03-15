The highly-anticipated show, Queens Court is set to premiere on Thursday, 16 March, where we will see three single ladies looking for a suitable match. Featuring Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton and Nivea, the trailer of the show garnered a positive response as it promises to be a great watch.

The 10-episode series will see 21 prospective suitors competing for the love of 3 women. Touted to be the perfect combination of love and romance, Queens Court will see Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton and Nivea testing suitors based on their parameters.

Who is Evelyn Lozada?

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has featured in popular shows like Basketball wives and Livin’ Lozada other than The Mo’Nique Show, Iyanla: Fix My Life, Today, The Insider, Ev, and Ocho.

Resided in Florida and mother of two, enjoys a great television career along with supreme entrepreneurial skills. A former fiancee of NBA star Antoine Walker, Evelyn married footballer Chad “Ochocinco” in 2012 but they split in the year.

She made an impression in the writing world with her first novel The Wives Association: Inner Circle in 2012 followed by The Perfect Date in 2019 and then The Wrong Mr. Darcy in 2020.

Queens Court will be hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, retired NFL quarterback Rodney Peete. The duo tied the knot on 10 June, 1995.

The description of the show reads, “Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee. For many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame and fortune can make things even more complicated.”

