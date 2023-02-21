Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen Panettiere, who featured in projects like The Walking Dead, Major Crimes, and Ice Age: The Meltdown, passed away in New York over the weekend. He was 28.

The Law Enforcement department shared that they received a call from a residence around 5: 30 pm, Sunday, February 19. No Foul play has been suspected in the actor’s death.

Jansen Panettiere’s in the entertainment industry

Jansen garnered popularity for his portrayals in Even Stevens, Blue’s Clues, Robots and Ice Age: The Meltdown. He also starred as Truman X in Nickelodeon’s The X’s.

Apart from that he shared screen space with sister Hayden in Tiger Cruise and Racing Stripes. In 2008, he was nominated for Young Artist Award for his portrayal in The Last Day of Summer. Last year, he featured in a romantic movie named Love and Love Not. The actor had 5 more projects when he passed away.

Fond of art

Apart from his stints in TV and films, the actor was fond of art as we can see his social space filled with several art pieces and abstract paintings. One of his last Insta posts was a portrait of his girlfriend Catherine Mitchie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jansen Rane Panettiere (@jrpanettiere)

In the last month, Jansen shared a black-and-white pic on Insta where his sister is giving him a haircut. He captioned the image, “Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me.”

The actor is survived by his parents Lasley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, and sister Hayden.

