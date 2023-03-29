Actor Priyanka Chopra has been hogging headlines ever since she spilled the beans about being sidelined in Bollywood. In the same interview with podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the global star referred to RRR as a Tamil film, attracting criticisms from fans. Priyanka made the slip-up while trying to correct Dax who called it a Bollywood movie.

Speaking to Dax, she said Bollywood has evolved. To this, Dax interrupted and mentioned RRR. Priyanka corrected him saying, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those. It’s like our Avengers.”

@priyankachopra thanks for the correction.

Just got to know #RRR is a Tamil movie pic.twitter.com/07mrceFuHr — Guru Bhai SRH (@rajneeat) March 29, 2023

Social media users were quick to spot the blunder. Soon after the goof-up came to light, people started trolling the actress. A user said, “Priyanka Chopra… Even though she worked with Ram Charan didn’t know that RRR is a Telugu movie.”

Priyanka Chopra ☕… Even though she worked with Ram Charan didn't know that RRR is a telugu movie 🤦🏾 — Levi Ackerman (@LeviAck16018219) March 29, 2023

Another tagged the actress and wrote, “Taking this moment to correct @priyankachopra RRR is not a Tamil film, it’s a Telugu film! Also, Rajamouli has clarified many times that it’s an Indian film as it was released in multiple languages across India.”

Taking this moment to correct @priyankachopra RRR is not a Tamil film, it's a Telugu film! Also, Rajamouli has clarified many times that it's an Indian film as it was released in multiple languages across India. ☺️☺️ — Radhika sharma✨ (@Radzsharma123) March 29, 2023

An account said, “In conversation for a podcast the ‘Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard’ #PriyankaChopra points out an interviewer’s mistake of labelling #RRR as a Bollywood film, and clarifies that it is actually a Tamil film. North People always find South as Tamil & Sambar.”

In conversation for a podcast the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard"#PriyankaChopra points out an interviewer's mistake of labeling #RRR as a Bollywood film, and clarifies that it is actually a Tamil film North People always find South as Tamil & Sambarpic.twitter.com/4uaJyAmJ8A — Vishnu Bekaar (@TheVishnuBekaar) March 29, 2023

Another disappointed individual commented, “RRR is not a Tamil movie it’s a Telugu movie. When you North Indians will understand south India has 5 states. It’s fking Telugu movie damn it.”

@priyankachopra RRR is not a Tamil movie it’s a Telugu movie. When you North Indians will understand south India has 5 states. It’s fking Telugu movie damn it. — Pintobarthlomew 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@pinto_coolguy) March 29, 2023

While talking about Bollywood, Priyanka – in the podcast – said she was pushed to a corner and was running out of offers. She added that she was tired of this and that caused her to move to Hollywood.

Earlier this month, RRR scripted history by winning Oscar in the Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the Telugu blockbuster stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in pivotal roles. The film is set in pre-independent India and also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The Baywatch actor was last seen in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections in 2021 where she played the role of Sati. Priyanka will next portray the character of agent Nadia Sinh in the upcoming drama series Citadel. It will release on Prime Video on 28 April. The Indian part of the series has Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

