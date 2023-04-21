Almost a year after its theatrical release, Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is all set to light up your television screens this weekend. The action-thriller film will premiere on Saturday, 22 April on &Pictures at 10 PM. Portraying the fierce role of a female agent Agni, Kangana will be bringing an unstoppable thrill and action to your screens as she takes on an international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal). Ahead of Dhaakad’s TV premiere, the actress noted how the film will prove that even female actors can perform high-octane action stunts. Kangana also spoke about the kind of preparation that she went through for the character.

“Action films are usually connected with male actors our idea with Dhaakad was to tell the world that even female actors can perform high-octane stunts apart from getting into the mindset of the character I also had to go through a major physical transformation,” she said.

Mentioning that director Razneesh Ghai has made Dhaakad look and feel like an international film, Kangana also expressed her delight over the film reaching a wider audience with the channel premiere.

About Dhaakad

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad revolves around the story of Agent Agni who is tasked with the role of taking down an international trafficker, Rudraveer who also runs the coal mafia. Besides fighting the antagonist, she will also need to fight her personal battles, coming from a tragic past.

While Kangana portrays the role of a fierce agent, Arjun Rampal as a menacing villain will surely leave an impression. The film also features Divya Dutta in the role of Arjun’s partner and a brothel owner.

The film had a theatrical release last year, however, it failed a make an impression at the box office. It also has Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi in prominent roles.