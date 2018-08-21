You are here:

Eva Longoria to play Dora the Explorer's mother in upcoming live action film starring Isabela Moner

Former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has joined the voice cast of Paramount's live-action feature Dora the Explorer.

Longoria will portray Elena, the mother of the title character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is currently in production in Australia with James Bobin attached to direct.

Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit cartoon series. Kristin Burr is producing the project, which has been in the works since 2015.

The animated Dora the Explorer television series ran for 172 episodes on Nickelodeon from 2000-2014 for eight seasons. It featured a bilingual Latina main character and her adventures inside an animated world.

The movie will centre on Dora as a teenager moving to the city and dealing with high school. She finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

Paramount has set an 2 August, 2019 release date for the film.

Longoria gave birth to her first child, a son named Santiago Enrique Baston, in June. She also received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 13:48 PM