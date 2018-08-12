Dora the Explorer first look: Isabela Moner bears an uncanny resemblance to her cartoon counterpart

Isabela Moner gave fans a glimpse of her titular character from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Dora the Explorer film and she looks uncannily similar to her cartoon counterpart.

The 16-year-old Peruvian-American actress can be seen sporting the same haircut, attire and backpack as the seven-year-old Dora from the animated cartoons only the the character has been updated to a teenager. She shared on Instagram a photo from the film set in Australia, according to Gamespot.

The film, based on the animated series Dora, also stars Eugenio Derbez, Madeleine Madden, Micke Moreno, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison. It will centre on Dora as a teenager moving to the city and living with her cousin.

Dora was a Nickelodeon series that aired its 172 episodes from 2000 to 2014. It centred on a young American Latina, who along with her monkey, Boots, faces riddles and characters such as a thieving fox named Swiper as she went on quests.

Michael Bay's production company Platinum Dunes is producing the movie, which has been in the works since 2015. James Bobin, whose credits include Alice Through the Looking Glass and Muppets Most Wanted, is directing the movie.

Dora the Explorer hits theaters on 2 August, 2019.

