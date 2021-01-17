Entertainment

Ethan Hawke joins as an antagonist in Marvel's upcoming series Moon Knight

Moon Knight, led by Oscar Issac is set to begin production in March and will premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.

Actor Ethan Hawke attends a ceremony to place his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke is taking a plunge into the superhero genre with upcoming Marvel Studios series Moon Knight.

Hawke, the critically-acclaimed star of movies such as Reality Bites, Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, Training Day and Boyhood, will be essaying the villain in the series.

The show, which will debut on streamer Disney Plus, will feature Oscar Isaac in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama will see Isaac essay the role of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

The details of Hawke's character are yet to be revealed.

Moon Knight is set to begin production in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.

Hawke recently wrapped shooting for filmmaker Robert Eggers' Viking revenge drama The Northman, in which he co-stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Anya Taylor-Joy.

He last featured in The Good Lord Bird, a historical drama he created and starred in.

(Also read on Firstpost - Moon Knight: A guide to Marvel's violent, mentally unstable and morally ambiguous 'anti-hero')

