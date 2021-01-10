Marvel Studios signs indie filmmakers Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead to direct Disney+ series Moon Knight
Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac in the lead, is set to begin production in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.
Marvel Studios has signed independent horror filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct episodes of upcoming series Moon Knight for Disney Plus.
According to Variety, Benson and Moorhead join the project alongside director Mohamed Diab and showrunner Jeremy Slater.
The drama will see Star Wars star Oscar Isaac play the lead as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.
Slater, known for films like 2015's Fantastic Four and TV show The Umbrella Academy, is also leading the writing team on the series.
Moon Knight is set to begin production in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.
