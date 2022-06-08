'It’s been ten years of growth and evolution. Time changes everything. It either makes you more mature or stupid – the latter happens to a lot of people here,' says Esha Gupta on completing ten years in the industry

Aashram 3 marks actor Esha Gupta’s third web outing where she plays a shrewd and sensual image makeover specialist. According to her, the web series, which began streaming last week and is her second collaboration with filmmaker Prakash Jha after Chakravyuh (2012), is already proving to be a turning point in her decade-long career.

In a tête-à-tête with Firstpost, the model-turned-actor speaks to us about the hoopla that her onscreen intimacy with actor Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala has created, the highs and low in her ten-year career trajectory, facing sexism, moving past Bollywood’s rat race and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What’s the kind of response you’ve been receiving for Aashram 3?

Before this season premiered, people told me about how they were waiting for it to release. After it released, the response has been equally good. It feels really good. I asked Prakash sir about it and he said to me, ‘People have been telling me that they’re watching the show because of you’. It’s such a great compliment!

You had earlier said that One Day (2019) proved to be a game-changer in your career. Would you say the same for Aashram 3?

They are different projects. Both the characters are go-getters but Lakshmi Rathi in One Day was by the book. Sonia in Aashram also wants what she wants but she doesn’t want to achieve it in the right way. She’s seen helping a person who is not good and that too for money. But both projects proved to be turning points in my career. Sonia is not only hot but is also cunning and strong and when she comes onscreen, it’s only her. I’m glad that so many people are talking about my character.

Your onscreen intimacy with your co-star Bobby Deol is being talked about. Why do you think things like this still make headlines?

I think it’s because we come from a society where intimacy is still a big taboo. Pre-marital sex is still looked down upon but when a girl is pregnant after marriage, how do you think that happens? I don’t know why it’s such a big deal to make out onscreen. But it happens in every film now. And I feel it happens in Bollywood films more than on OTT projects. I’ve seen some films where I feel intimacy is all that actors are doing, and I think it’s to up the masala quotient. Onscreen intimacy will be normalised when people start to find masala in their real lives. Our industry is based on gossip, and if we don’t do it, there’s nothing left. So, as long as they’re talking about it [onscreen intimacy], it is good (laughs).

You recently finished a decade in showbiz. You’ve often talked about how you wanted to be a part of the rat race in your early years…

Absolutely! And if a project didn’t do well, I didn’t have people around me to support me. I thought that I should start attending parties to bag plum projects. Having said that, I was never up for it because I can’t meet people over drinks late at night just to land films; I would rather be at home and in bed. I know that I’m one of those disciplined ones and I feel you need that discipline. I thought if I should let go of my self-respect to get work.

I’ve had situations where I missed out on projects which got passed on to another actor because she did the things that I didn’t want to do. But then, I realised that what’s meant for me will come my way.

What nudged the change and has made you more Zen now?

It’s been ten years of growth and evolution. Time changes everything. It either makes you more mature or stupid – the latter happens to a lot of people (laughs). It depends on the direction you’re going. Thank god, I chose the path I’m on. I don’t take bullshit from anyone anymore. Earlier, I used to think where I’m going wrong, but now, I’m working on myself to become a more patient and better person. It has been a gradual change over a period of ten years, and it has made me realise that I’m not in the rat race.

You aren’t scared to speak your mind and strong women often tend to intimidate people, especially men. Have you ever had to face such a situation?

I remember at his house party, a really big actor told me that I should keep my shut, in front of someone I knew. He said it as a joke because often, girls are okay with taking jokes like these on themselves. Some feel that if they play the damsel in distress, they’ll get more work, but I just don’t understand that. I come from a family where we’re taught that if we’re stuck, we fight our way out. Neither is my father a big name in the industry that he can pick up the phone and help me land a film nor does he have enough money. How else do I fight my way? I’ve had an upbringing that has made me smart and that’s the only way I know. But being on my own has given me a lot of confidence.

The industry has witnessed some significant changes over the years. Do you think the remuneration has become better for female actors?

The films that I’ve done have had male actors bigger than me in terms of their experience, and they got paid more than me. And very recently, I’ve been part of projects where I know what others vis-à-vis I am getting paid. So, yes, I feel I’m being paid well. The only time I faced pay disparity was during a fashion show where the male actor was getting paid more than me. I told them that until I get the money I think I deserve, I won’t work. That actor had less experience than me in terms of the films that he did. Pay disparity comes from a place of gender inequality and it not just happens here but in Hollywood too.

And what’s next on the plate for you?

I’ll start shooting for a psychological thriller in July in Cardiff. I’m really excited about it because I’ve never played a part like that. The genre really thrills me. Plus, you won’t be seeing me glammed up at all.

Titas Chowdhury is a journalist based in Mumbai with a keen interest in films and beaches.

