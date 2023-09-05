Esha Deol reacts on Sunny Deol’s hand pump scene in Gadar 2: ‘Just the close-up was enough…’
Sunny Deol's Gadar has earned over Rs 500 crore at the box office
Esha Deol has been showering praises on brother Sunny Deol for his performance in Gadar 2, which has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the box office. In her latest interview, the No Entry actress spoke about the hand pump scene in the sequel and called it the highlight of the film.
In the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol uprooted the hand pump to smash his opponents. But in the second part, he just gives a stare at the pump, which is enough to intimidate his enemies.
“That was the highlight. I loved it. They just had a shot of him (Sunny Deol) looking at the hand pump, and people just got scared and ran. It was amazing. Just the look and the close-up of that moment was enough for people to get scared. That was the beauty of that scene,” said Esha while talking about the Gadar 2 hand pump scene to Bollywood Bubble.
In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol spoke about the humongous success of the film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”
Today let’s hear the lion roar .. and reach soaring heights 💪🏼
Best wishes Bhaiya@iamsunnydeol #Gadar2 #Gadar pic.twitter.com/Po7iBKZXNG
— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) August 11, 2023
He added, “But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy”
Produced under the banners of Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and MM Movies, Gadar 2 also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopraa in prominent roles.
