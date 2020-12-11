Eros Now unveils new slate of 13 Originals, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Roam Rome Main
The slate, which also includes 33 film premieres, will boast of content across eight languages.
Streaming entertainment service Eros Now on Friday announced their new slate, which includes 33 film premieres and 13 originals in more than eight languages.
The slate, dubbed as Kahaani Har Rang Ki, was introduced by actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.
Here are their tweets
The original films as part of the slate include Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Roam Rome Main, The Last Rave, and Switch, among others.
The slate for the original series includes Pyaar, Salt City, Metro Park 2,754, The Swap, Flipkart and 7 Kadam among others.
The titles will feature works of stars like Siddiqui, Vikrant Massey, Rajkummar Rao, Akshaye Khanna, Ranvir Shorey, Amit Sadh, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rituparna Sengupta, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Rohini Hattangadi, and others.
Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group said the team is committed to investing in "quality programming" that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora.
"India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and their preferred language.
"This amazing slate will deepen our connection with the audience and offers entertainment like never before," Lulla said in a statement.
The regional film premieres consist of titles such as Boxer, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Bidhrohini and Kesari.
Apart from the originals and film premieres, 30 ''quickies'' and 10 short films will also be added to the slate.
