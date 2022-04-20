While Alia Bhatt resumed her work after tying the knot with boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, KGF 2 emerged as the ninth-highest grossing India film of all-time at the global box office.

In the past few days, we have seen several Indian celebs making headlines for their personal and professional fronts. While you must have missed some crucial updates due to your hectic schedule, we share a glimpse of all the big news from the showbiz in our section of Entertainment news wrap. So, let's check out...

Alia Bhatt resumes work

Days after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, actress Alia Bhatt resumed her work as she was spotted at the Kalina airport yesterday. She was seen in a baby pink suit, carrying a colourful handbag and her simple look garnered praises and love on social media from fans.

Shah Rukh Khan lauds KKR

After facing a defeat from Rajasthan Royals, KKR was lauded by its owner Shah Rukh Khan for playing the game with a great spirit. Cheering his team, SRK tweeted, "Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up…."

KFF 2 crosses Rs 600 crore at the global box office

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has turned out to be a global blockbuster at the box office. In just 5 days, the actioner has crossed Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office and emerged as the ninth-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Huma Qureshi joins hands with Piyush Gupta for Tarla Dalal biopic

Actress Huma Qureshi has joined hands with Piyush Gupta for the biopic of late home chef, cooking show host and cookbook writer Tarla Dalal. The film has already its shooting and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

Mira Kapoor shares BTS pics from the sets of Jersey

Ahead of the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, the actor's wife Mira Kapoor has shared some adorable BTS pics from the sets of the sports drama featuring her husband and two kids Misha and Zain Kapoor. The cute pics took the internet by storm and garnered love from fans.

