Endgame directors Russo Brothers field questions from Avengers Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo

San Diego: Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are doing a victory lap at San Diego Comic-Con on 19 July.

The brothers reflected on their blockbuster being so close to matching Avatar’s all-time box office record and even fielded questions from some unlikely fans.

Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Rudd grilled their directors via a video message on everything from who is the smartest Avenger to what Captain America did after completing his big task in Endgame.

“By the way has, anyone not seen Endgame?” Joe Russo asked as the crowd of 8,000 laughed. “If not you should leave now.”

It was a mostly tongue-in-cheek question. Not only is Comic-Con home base for some of Marvel’s most enthusiastic fans, but there also aren’t many moviegoers who didn’t see Avengers: Endgame earlier this summer. The film has surpassed the all-time collections of Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

“Give yourself a round of applause,” Joe Russo said to the audience. “You made the Marvel Universe happen and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The directors riffed about who needs the most takes onset (Anthony Mackie) and who gets it in “one-shot” (Scarlett Johannsson), revealed that they had a monthslong conversation about the length of Captain Marvel’s hair and the most emotional day on the set of Endgame (Robert Downey Jr.’s last day).

For fans, the highlight of the panel was when a few of the Avengers appeared on screen to ask their directors some questions, even if they evaded answering most. Ruffalo wanted to know if the Hulk is now the smartest and strongest Avenger. Evans asked what the next thing Captain American does after he gets his dance with Peggy.

“Perhaps he and Peggy tried to make a baby?” Anthony Russo responded.

“I think he went to the bathroom,” said Joe Ruso.

The Russos’ have had a good run with Marvel, having directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They don’t have any official future plans with the comic giant, but they did say they would love to direct an adaptation of the Marvel comic Secret Wars.

The brothers are already on to their next projects as producers. One reunites them with Spider-Man star Tom Holland on a movie about the opioid crisis set in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Another will see Michael B Jordan star in The Thomas Crown Affair.

They also announced that they’ll be producing adaptations of the cult comic Grimjack and Battle of the Planets with their AGBO production banner.

But the big Marvel news is yet to come at the annual fan convention. Saturday evening, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will take the stage in Hall H where many expect him to announce plans for the next phase of Marvel films. Although details of what exactly will happen and who might appear at this point are being more closely guarded than one of the series’ infinity stones.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 11:32:34 IST