Emraan Hashmi to play detective in ad director Shantanu Baagchi's upcoming drama Father's Day

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 11:14:54 IST

Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen play a character based on detective Suryakant Bhande Patil, who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free, reports Mumbai Mirror. Titled Father's Day, the film is said to be an emotional story between a father and son inspired by Gujarati author Praful Shah's book Drishyam Adrishyam.

Father's Day will be directed by debutant Shantanu Baagchi, an ad film director. Ritesh Shah (Airlift, Raid, Pink) has penned the screenplay. The project will be produced by Hashmi, Priya Gupta, and Kalpana Udyawar. The film's shooting is expected to commence in 2019.

Hashmi told Mirror that he was proud to be playing the role of detective Patil as he found the story heartbreaking yet inspiring. He said it is rare to find a person who dedicates their entire life helping find kidnapped children, that too without charging for it.

Describing the film, director Baagchi said there are few films which entertain, fewer which move one deeply and even fewer that change the way one looks at life. "This film does all three and the wonderful thing is that the inspiring story is based on the life of a real person."

Apart from Father's Day, Hashmi will also be seen essaying the role of an exiled spy in Netflix's adaptation of The Bard of Blood, as well as opposite Shreya Dhanwanthary in Cheat India.

 

 

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 11:15 AM

