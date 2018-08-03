Debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary cast as female lead alongside Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India

The female lead opposite Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India seems to have finally been finalised. Shreya Dhanwanthary, an actor and model, who has worked with a number of brands including Amazon, Pepperfry, Gionee, Fogg, Fasttrack, 7Up and TVC, will feature in the film that revolves around the malpractices prevalent in the Indian education system, a Bollywood Hungama report said.

The makers of the film are known to have cast breakthrough talents before; the performances of newcomer Jim Sarbh in Neerja and Manav Kaul in Tumhari Sulu were appreciated thoroughly.

Shreya Dhanwanthary is not only a popular face in the advertisement world but has also featured in several leading web series on premium platforms, and has recently been signed for an upcoming original series, The Family Man on Amazon Prime. She is a B. Tech degree-holder and trained in Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi and Kathak.

"I earned my Engineering degree but I’m not blind to the crimes that infest our education system. I am delighted to have this as my first feature. Its subject is topical, compelling and engaging: one that students and parents alike will relate to. I am looking forward to working with Soumik (Sen), Emraan (Hashmi) and the producers, T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and EHF. I am in great hands!" Shreya was quoted as telling Bollywood Hungama.

Shreya further stated that the problem with the education system was one that she had herself struggled with in college. "I could identify with the story because while I was studying, we had a subject called Radio and Television in which we were still being taught about cathode ray tube TVs at a time of flat screens and LED TVs. There are many more issues like the admission process, lack of teachers and invigilators among others," she told Mumbai Mirror.

The producers too expressed their satisfaction with the choice of the feamle lead "We auditioned as many as 50 girls before zeroing down on Shreya. She is a complete natural, and confident and effortless in front of the camera. We were also looking for someone with inherent simplicity and charm, and she ticked all the boxes on our wish-list." they said.

Cheat India is all set to hit theatres worldwide on 25 January, 2019 and being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Emraan Hashmi.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 11:19 AM