Emraan Hashmi to include anti-sexual harassment clauses in employment contracts of his company

In order to safeguard women and forewarn men to not cross the line, Emraan Hashmi has decided to included a clause incorporating the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redresal) Act, 2013 in his employment contracts, the actor told Mumbai Mirror. Several prominent men from the entertainment industry have been named as alleged sexual offenders.

"Such clauses are already in contracts in several industries, including MNCs. No film production company has enforced it so far, but with the #MeToo movement that started a decade ago, picking up steam in the West last year and inching towards India, with someone being outed almost every hour on the social media, such clauses have become imperative. In my company at least, it will include both male and female cast and crew members," the actor told the publication.

Hashmi said that there needs to be a universal moral code on film sets in accordance with government's guidelines as there is still some confusion about what amounts to sexual harassment, with reactions being subjective. He also pointed out that while it is right if the law looks out for women, there needs to be revisions made to include men as well.

He also spoke about having an open dialogue with his female co-stars, writer and director before enacting an intimate scene.

Hashmi will be seen next in Cheat India, which talks about the education system in India. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film is scheduled to release on 25 January, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 11:19 AM