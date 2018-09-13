You are here:

Bollywood stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; Emraan Hashmi finishes shooting Cheat India: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Sep,13 2018 16:18:27 IST

Emraan Hashmi wraps Cheat India shoot

Emraan Hashmi announced the end of Cheat India's filming on Twitter. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film talks about the education system in India. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also part of the film's cast.

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi


View this post on Instagram

Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!!

A post shared by Shaan (@singer_shaan) on

Bollywood celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 13 September.

Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen pose for a family photograph with dad Mahesh

View this post on Instagram

These are our happy faces.

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on

Shaheen Bhatt shared a photograph of herself with sister Alia and father Mahesh. Their half-sister actress and filmmaker Pooja commented on the photo saying, "Awww, love, love, LOVE this photo." Soni Razdan also commented, "All three have the same smile."

Bobby Deol enjoys a "beautiful evening" in Jaisalmer

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Enjoying a beautiful evening at this beautiful hotel in jaisalmer A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Race 3shared a photograph of himself in Jaisalmer.

Taimur Ali Khan spends evening with father Saif

View this post on Instagram

The best toodler football player TAIMUR ALI KHAN PATAUDI ⚽ vc : @viralbhayani #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #Saifu #Kareena #KareenaKapoor #Saifeena #SaifeenaJunior #TaimurAliKhan #TaimurAliKhanPataudi #Taimur #Love #NawabOfPataudi #BegumOfPataudi #PrinceOfPataudi #Pataudi #MyLittlePrince #GeeshiaKhan #Bebo #MyBebo #Bebolicious #QueenKareena #QueenOfBollywood #BollywoodActor #BollywoodActress #BollywoodLife #Bollywood #India #Indonesia #GeeshiaAuzeeaKhan #IamGeeshiaKhan

A post shared by Geeshia Auzeea Khan (@iamgeeshiakhan) on

Taimur Ali Khan spent an evening with his father Saif Ali Khan and was also spotted playing football on his own.

