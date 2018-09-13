Bollywood stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; Emraan Hashmi finishes shooting Cheat India: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Emraan Hashmi wraps Cheat India shoot
Good fun teaming up with these guys. Shoot #cheatindia ends it's 37 day shoot schedule . @EmraanHFilms@EllipsisEntt@TSeries. Film releases 25th Jan 2019 pic.twitter.com/I8yzwRw4ny
— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 12, 2018
Emraan Hashmi announced the end of Cheat India's filming on Twitter. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film talks about the education system in India. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also part of the film's cast.
Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganpati Bappa Morya pic.twitter.com/GThU5EGLyc — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 13, 2018
We need to address the elephant in the room. #GaneshChathurthi #GanpatiBappaMorya #FestyMood pic.twitter.com/IUW5kcFueg
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 13, 2018
Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings! #GanpatiBappaMorya ✨ A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on
Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga ❤ #GaneshChaturthi @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/AQOLK7je7e
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 13, 2018
#mangalmurtimorya He’s here!!! Back to sort us out and show us the path! #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/PQSQzgoza4 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) September 13, 2018
Truly blessed & guided in all happy and sad shades of life. Handmade by dearest 8 year old daughter #GanpatiBappaMoryapic.twitter.com/5Vh3ZwAGQc
— Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 13, 2018
Bollywood celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 13 September.
Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen pose for a family photograph with dad Mahesh
Shaheen Bhatt shared a photograph of herself with sister Alia and father Mahesh. Their half-sister actress and filmmaker Pooja commented on the photo saying, "Awww, love, love, LOVE this photo." Soni Razdan also commented, "All three have the same smile."
Bobby Deol enjoys a "beautiful evening" in Jaisalmer
Enjoying a beautiful evening at this beautiful hotel in jaisalmer A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on
Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Race 3, shared a photograph of himself in Jaisalmer.
Taimur Ali Khan spends evening with father Saif
The best toodler football player TAIMUR ALI KHAN PATAUDI ⚽ vc : @viralbhayani #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #Saifu #Kareena #KareenaKapoor #Saifeena #SaifeenaJunior #TaimurAliKhan #TaimurAliKhanPataudi #Taimur #Love #NawabOfPataudi #BegumOfPataudi #PrinceOfPataudi #Pataudi #MyLittlePrince #GeeshiaKhan #Bebo #MyBebo #Bebolicious #QueenKareena #QueenOfBollywood #BollywoodActor #BollywoodActress #BollywoodLife #Bollywood #India #Indonesia #GeeshiaAuzeeaKhan #IamGeeshiaKhan
Some lazy dad-son moments for #saifalikhan and cutie Boy #taimuralikhan #photooftheday #manavmanglani#viralbhayani @manav.manglani @viralbhayani #saifalikhan #taimuralikhan #KareenaKapoorKhan ♥♥♥ A post shared by kareena kapoor fc (@kareenakapoorkhan_fc07) on
Taimur Ali Khan spent an evening with his father Saif Ali Khan and was also spotted playing football on his own.
