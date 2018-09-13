You are here:

Bollywood stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; Emraan Hashmi finishes shooting Cheat India: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Emraan Hashmi wraps Cheat India shoot

Good fun teaming up with these guys. Shoot #cheatindia ends it's 37 day shoot schedule . @EmraanHFilms@EllipsisEntt@TSeries. Film releases 25th Jan 2019 pic.twitter.com/I8yzwRw4ny — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 12, 2018

Emraan Hashmi announced the end of Cheat India's filming on Twitter. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film talks about the education system in India. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also part of the film's cast.

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi



View this post on Instagram Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!! A post shared by Shaan (@singer_shaan) on Sep 12, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

Ganpati Bappa Morya pic.twitter.com/GThU5EGLyc — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 13, 2018

Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga ❤ #GaneshChaturthi @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/AQOLK7je7e — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 13, 2018

Truly blessed & guided in all happy and sad shades of life. Handmade by dearest 8 year old daughter #GanpatiBappaMoryapic.twitter.com/5Vh3ZwAGQc — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 13, 2018

Bollywood celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 13 September.

Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen pose for a family photograph with dad Mahesh

View this post on Instagram

These are our happy faces.

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on Sep 12, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

Shaheen Bhatt shared a photograph of herself with sister Alia and father Mahesh. Their half-sister actress and filmmaker Pooja commented on the photo saying, "Awww, love, love, LOVE this photo." Soni Razdan also commented, "All three have the same smile."

Bobby Deol enjoys a "beautiful evening" in Jaisalmer

View this post on Instagram Enjoying a beautiful evening at this beautiful hotel in jaisalmer A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Sep 11, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Race 3, shared a photograph of himself in Jaisalmer.

Taimur Ali Khan spends evening with father Saif

View this post on Instagram

The best toodler football player TAIMUR ALI KHAN PATAUDI ⚽ vc : @viralbhayani #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #Saifu #Kareena #KareenaKapoor #Saifeena #SaifeenaJunior #TaimurAliKhan #TaimurAliKhanPataudi #Taimur #Love #NawabOfPataudi #BegumOfPataudi #PrinceOfPataudi #Pataudi #MyLittlePrince #GeeshiaKhan #Bebo #MyBebo #Bebolicious #QueenKareena #QueenOfBollywood #BollywoodActor #BollywoodActress #BollywoodLife #Bollywood #India #Indonesia #GeeshiaAuzeeaKhan #IamGeeshiaKhan

A post shared by Geeshia Auzeea Khan (@iamgeeshiakhan) on Sep 12, 2018 at 9:40am PDT

Taimur Ali Khan spent an evening with his father Saif Ali Khan and was also spotted playing football on his own.

