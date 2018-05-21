You are here:

Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Jannat director Kunal Deshmukh for an 'edge of the seat' thriller

IANS

May,21 2018 13:45:04 IST

As Jannat clocked 10 years since its release, actor Emraan Hashmi and director Kunal Deshmukh have announced they will be collaborating again on a new project.

The two have worked together on Tum Mile, Jannat 2 and Raja Natwarlal. They are reuniting after 4 years for a project, details of which have been kept under wraps for the moment.

However, Deshmukh promises it will be a thrilling experience for the audience. "I'll give you a seat to watch this film but I promise you that you will only use the edge of it," he said in a statement.

The film will be produced by Son of Sardaar producer NR Pachisia and Emraan Hashmi. It will be penned by National Award-winning writer Shridhar Raghavan.

The casting is underway, said a source, who added that Kunal and Emraan were waiting for just the right script to come along.

