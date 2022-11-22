Emraan Hashmi announces wrap-up of his upcoming film Ground Zero
'Ground Zero' is backed by Excel Entertainment, the production banner of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi on Tuesday said he has wrapped filming for his upcoming movie “Ground Zero“. The film, which is reportedly a military thriller, is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, known for Marathi films such as “Ajinkya” and “Bucket List“.
Hashmi took to Twitter and posted several photos with the team of “Ground Zero” from the movie’s set. “#Groundzero wrapped!!” the 43-year-old actor captioned the post.
#Groundzero wrapped !! pic.twitter.com/FUYoc8Btbb
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 22, 2022
Deoskar also shared the news on his Instagram Stories and penned a note, recalling his experience of working with Hashmi “It was an absolute pleasure working with you. We started, we worked hard and today, we finished on a high. Now, only upwards and onwards!” he wrote.
“Ground Zero” is backed by Excel Entertainment, the production banner of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Hashmi’s upcoming projects also include “Tiger 3” with Salman Khan and “Selfiee“, co-starring Akshay Kumar.
While shooting for the film in Pahalgam, there were reports stones were pelted and the actor was injured.
“The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate,” Emraan tweeted, rubbishing the reports.
The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate .
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022
Earlier Anantnag Police said, “During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam, on 18 September, at the closing of the shooting at 7:15pm, one miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. Accordingly, FIR was registered at Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ranveer Singh and S Shankar to collaborate for biggest pan-India project after Baahubali
According to a recent Pinkvilla report, the actor and director duo will be collaborating for the mammoth project, which will be the cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Novel Velpari, which is considered a part of Tamil Literature.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 75 million followers on Instagram with 'Chai on Cheek'
Taking to her social media, Shraddha shared an adorable picture of herself with a cup of tea on her smiling face, marking the celebration of achieving 75 million followers on Instagram.
Yashoda promotions: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down as she talks about her struggle with myositis
When the actress revealed about her condition, several media outlets reported that it is life-threatening. But the actress clarified that while the disease is life-threatening, she is not in a dangerous stage.