Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi on Tuesday said he has wrapped filming for his upcoming movie “Ground Zero“. The film, which is reportedly a military thriller, is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, known for Marathi films such as “Ajinkya” and “Bucket List“.

Hashmi took to Twitter and posted several photos with the team of “Ground Zero” from the movie’s set. “#Groundzero wrapped!!” the 43-year-old actor captioned the post.

Deoskar also shared the news on his Instagram Stories and penned a note, recalling his experience of working with Hashmi “It was an absolute pleasure working with you. We started, we worked hard and today, we finished on a high. Now, only upwards and onwards!” he wrote.

“Ground Zero” is backed by Excel Entertainment, the production banner of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Hashmi’s upcoming projects also include “Tiger 3” with Salman Khan and “Selfiee“, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

While shooting for the film in Pahalgam, there were reports stones were pelted and the actor was injured.

“The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate,” Emraan tweeted, rubbishing the reports.

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

Earlier Anantnag Police said, “During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam, on 18 September, at the closing of the shooting at 7:15pm, one miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. Accordingly, FIR was registered at Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.