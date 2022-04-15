Multi-hyphenate Tasha Smith is reuniting with Lee Daniels for an untitled Netflix exorcism thriller.

According to the reports of Deadline, the exorcism thriller is inspired by an actual case. The film also features Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis.

The project marks Tasha Smith and Lee Daniels' reunion after Empire. She also directed two episodes of Fox drama series Star, co-created by Daniels.

In this thriller based on a true story, Oscar contender Andra Day plays Ebony, the mother of an Indiana family whose children have allegedly become demonically possessed. Asia, Ebony's best friend, will be played by Smith.

Smith is also a producer and director. She recently directed the fifth episode of Peacock's Bel Air, as well as executive produced the Starz series BMF with 50 Cent, on which she also directed three episodes, including the opener and conclusion.

