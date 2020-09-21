Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow stage a mini-Friends reunion
Jennifer Aniston, who was up for best lead actress in a drama series for The Morning Show, appeared during the virtual broadcast alongside her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.
The 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday, 20 September threw in a surprise Friends mini-reunion no one on social media anticipated.
Jennifer Aniston, who was up for best lead actress in a drama series for The Morning Show, appeared during the virtual broadcast alongside her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. However, Euphoria star Zendaya took home the award.
Aniston presented awards in one of the categories with the show host, Jimmy Kimmel, and later made an appearance virtually while her category nominations were announced.
Cox, who was Aniston's roommate in the popular sitcom Friends, said during the video call, "We live together." When Kimmel asked the trio, "You do?" Jennifer Aniston replied, "We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy."
Jason Bateman also crashed the reunion at the Emmys.
Check out the video here
IM SCREAMING JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW!! THE FRIENDS WOMEN ARE TOGETHER. #emmys pic.twitter.com/m3mRyzFwfc
— thay (@beingamaguire) September 21, 2020
Betcha didn't see a #Friends reunion coming at the 2020 #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/ZQV4p7IJQM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020
HBO Max is set to release an unscripted special featuring all the stars of the show. Filming of it was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aniston last spoke about the status of the special in August, explaining that while it has been postponed again due to COVID-19, it will be worth the wait.
In 2002, Aniston had won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for playing Rachel Green in Friends.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Mulan draws mixed response at Chinese box office, viewers claim 'poor artistic level, stereotypical portrayals'
Disney's Mulan remake debuted in China over the weekend with a disappointing $23 million, even with most theaters in the region being reopened
Jamie Foxx signs deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce feature films
Sony Pictures Entertainment has earlier backed two of Jamie Foxx's films, Baby Driver and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Jeff Goldblum says his Jurassic Park character Dr Malcolm is more relevant now than ever
Jeff Goldblum, who is reprising his character in the upcoming movie in the franchise Jurassic World: Dominion, reflected on how Dr Malcolm was ahead of his times.