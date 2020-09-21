Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow stage a mini-Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston, who was up for best lead actress in a drama series for The Morning Show, appeared during the virtual broadcast alongside her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

The 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday, 20 September threw in a surprise Friends mini-reunion no one on social media anticipated.

Jennifer Aniston, who was up for best lead actress in a drama series for The Morning Show, appeared during the virtual broadcast alongside her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. However, Euphoria star Zendaya took home the award.

Aniston presented awards in one of the categories with the show host, Jimmy Kimmel, and later made an appearance virtually while her category nominations were announced.

Cox, who was Aniston's roommate in the popular sitcom Friends, said during the video call, "We live together." When Kimmel asked the trio, "You do?" Jennifer Aniston replied, "We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy."

Jason Bateman also crashed the reunion at the Emmys.

IM SCREAMING JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW!! THE FRIENDS WOMEN ARE TOGETHER. #emmys pic.twitter.com/m3mRyzFwfc — thay (@beingamaguire) September 21, 2020

HBO Max is set to release an unscripted special featuring all the stars of the show. Filming of it was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aniston last spoke about the status of the special in August, explaining that while it has been postponed again due to COVID-19, it will be worth the wait.

In 2002, Aniston had won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for playing Rachel Green in Friends.