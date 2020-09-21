Emmys 2020: Zendaya makes history as youngest winner at age 24

Zendaya overcame a strong group of nominees such as Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Zendaya was euphoric at the Emmys.

She won the best actress in a drama for her role on HBO’s Euphoria, scoring one of the biggest victories in a Sunday night full of wins from favourites.

The 24-year-old is the youngest to ever win in the category and she overcame a strong group of nominees Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Laura Linney (Ozark).

Comer previously held the record as she was 26 when she won in 2019.

Check out the announcement here

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Hear her acceptance speech

"There's hope in the young people": Watch @Zendaya's acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for #Euphoria #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gnKV49P6Qj — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 21, 2020

Euphoria also won the prizes for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Zendaya thanked her family, team and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson in her acceptance speech.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” she added. “But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope for young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

On Euphoria, Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a teenage addict struggling with her sobriety and recovery on the series that delves into sex, drugs, trauma and identity among high-schoolers.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)