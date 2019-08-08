Emmys 2019: Fox chief says ceremony won’t have host, will allow more time to salute departing shows

The Oscars did it, and now the Emmys will too. There will be no host at the ceremony honoring TV’s best next month.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Wednesday that going hostless allows more time to salute departing shows, including Game of Thrones.

The HBO fantasy saga, which ended its run this past season, is the top nominee with a record-setting 32 nominations.

Collier said producers would have considered possible hosts and checked on their availability for the 22 September ceremony. The Fox executive didn’t directly address whether anyone had declined.

The Emmy show rotates among the top broadcast networks.

The Oscars ran into trouble when last year’s planned host, Kevin Hart, stepped down following a backlash over his past homophobic tweets. The search for a replacement proved fruitless.

Game of Thrones actors Gwendoline Christie (who plays Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), and Carice Van Houten (Melisandre) earned their first Emmy nomination for 2019 by self-submitting the applications after the HBO network failed to do so.

HBO's fantasy epic Game Of Thrones received a total of 32 nomination nods with a record-breaking of total 10 stars being nominated for an Emmy across categories. The Hollywood Reporter later reported on how HBO confirmed that it did not enter the trio for consideration, and so each of the performers, via their reps, went ahead and submitted themselves, picking up the $225 entry fee.

While it is not uncommon for actors to submit themselves or via their reps, it is rare for a self-submitted performer to get nominations, according to THR. Allen was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series, Christie was nominated for best-supporting actress in a drama series, and Houten was nominated for best guest actress in a drama series.

Christie took to social media to announce the news and seemed absolutely delighted to achieve the nomination. She will compete with her Thrones co-stars, Lena Heady, Sohphie Turner, and Maisie Williams, along with Julia Garner of Ozark and Fiona Shaw of Killing Eve.

Check out Gwendoline Christie's post

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 10:19:05 IST