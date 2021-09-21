Emmy Awards 2021 viewership hits 7.4 mn, reports 16% rise from 2020
While the Emmys 2021 audience was 16 percent bigger than last year’s, top Hollywood award shows have faced declining viewership over the past decade
The Emmys accomplished what is becoming a rarity for awards shows these days, by actually increasing its viewership over the previous years.
The Nielsen company estimated that 7.4 million people watched Sunday night’s show, where the comedy Ted Lasso and streaming service Netflix were the big winners.
That’s up from the 6.1 million people who watched a ceremony sharply curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The previous year, 6.9 million people watched the show that celebrates television programming.
CBS estimates the viewership number should increase slightly when Nielsen’s count of people who watched outside of their homes is included. Those numbers weren’t immediately available on Monday.
Awards shows of all types have struggled in the ratings the past couple of years, victims of television’s trend toward streaming and viewers deciding what they want to watch and when.
Streaming services were celebrated at the Emmys, where Netflix tied a record for most individual awards in a year, helped primarily by The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit. The comedy Ted Lasso is on the Apple TV+ service.
also read
Emmys 2021: Michaela Coel wins best writing for a limited series for I May Destroy You
"Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable," Michaela Coel said in her acceptance speech, dedicating her award to survivors of sexual assault.
Emmy Awards 2021 highlights: Schitt's Creek reunion; Conan O'Brien crashes Stephen Colbert’s win
It was a Rose family affair during the 73rd Emmy Awards as the cast of Schitt's Creek reunited on stage to announce the award for best writing in a comedy series; here are all the highlights from the ceremony
Emmys Awards 2021 criticised for excluding people of colour from wins
While performers of colour comprised 44 percent of the nominations this year, all the 12 major acting awards went to white actors