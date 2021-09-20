Jason Sudeikis won top comedy series acting award for Ted Lasso, while Kate Winslet is honoured with outstanding actress in a limited series for Mare Of Eastown

Feel-good comedy Ted Lasso started off on a high note at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, with castmates Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein earning the evening’s first honours.

Jason Sudeikis, star of the warm-hearted series and Jean Smart of the generation-gap story Hacks won top comedy series acting trophies at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

Sudeikis, who also produces the series that many viewers found a balm for tough pandemic times, gave a speech that evoked the chipper, upbeat character he plays in the series about a UK soccer team and its unlikely American coach.

“This show’s about families and mentors and teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those things in my life,” said Sudeikis. He also thanked his fellow castmates, saying “I’m only as good as you guys make me look.”

An ebullient Waddingham, winner of the best-supporting actress award for a comedy, said series star and producer Jason Sudeikis “changed my life with this, and more importantly my baby girl’s.”

Goldstein, who won the counterpart award for supporting actor, said he had promised not to swear and either mimed or was muted for a few seconds, then called the show the “privilege and pleasure” of his life.

Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies of British royal drama The Crown were honoured for their supporting performances.

Anderson, who played British political leader Margaret Thatcher, used her acceptance speech to thank her manager of 20 years for her mentorship and believing in her talent before she did.

Menzies who plays Prince Philip, didn’t attend the ceremony, which included a London gathering for The Crown nominees.

Before announcing the winner in his category, presenter Kerry Washington saluted another nominee, Michael K Williams of Lovecraft County. Williams died 6 September at age 54.

“Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” Washington said.

Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters claimed best supporting acting honours for the limited series Mare of Easttown, about crime and family dysfunction.

“The script was “true to the horror and beauty of ordinary people’s lives,” particularly the lives of women, said Nicholson.

Both she and Peters saluted star Kate Winslet.

“Man, you’re good at acting. But turns out you’re good at caring for a whole production,” Nicholson said.

Ellen Pompeo of Grey’s Anatomy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson (black-ish), and LL Cool J (NCIS: Los Angeles) are among the presenters.

Roughly 500 people attended the Emmys in downtown Los Angeles, with fashion standout Billy Porter sporting large wings attached to the sleeves of his black trouser look and Sudeikis walked the red carpet in a velvet suit of soft blue.

The producers’ ultimate goal is a ceremony that is upbeat and acknowledges how much TV’s importance grew during the pandemic and its lockdowns.

List of main winners at the Emmy Awards:

Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Drama series: The Crown

Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You



Reality-competition program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Writing, Comedy Series: Hacks

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft County

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Television Movie: Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

