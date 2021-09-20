It was a Rose family affair during the 73rd Emmy Awards as the cast of Schitt's Creek reunited on stage to announce the award for best writing in a comedy series; here are all the highlights from the ceremony

Netflix’s The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit combined with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to win top series honours at the Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.

Here are all the highlights from the ceremony itself:

A Schitt's Creek reunion

It was an official Rose family reunion at the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

After last year's historic Emmy wins, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara fabulously reunited to present the award for best writing in a comedy. The four did a bit where the teleprompter was "broken" and Eugene claimed, that he simply asked the writers to "lift" their jokes a bit before the show.

Women sweep awards in directing categories

Female directors hit another milestone tonight when The Crown‘s Jessica Hobbs won Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series and Hacks‘ Lucia Aniello Won Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series, respectively. This marks the first time women have swept both directing categories in the same year, reports Deadline.

Hobbs, daughter of director Aileen O’Sullivan, dedicated the award to her mother and said “Not a lot of women have won this award so I feel I’m standing on the shoulders of some really extraordinary people,” in her acceptance speech.

Hobbs being recognized for directing the Season 4 finale of Netflix’s The Crown, marks only the fourth time in 67 years that the Emmy Award in the Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series category has been won by a woman.

RuPaul creates history

TV personality RuPaul has become the most awarded person of colour in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards after his show Drag Race won a trophy for outstanding competition program at the 73rd edition of premier television awards.

This is the fourth consecutive win for the show, which RuPaul also created, hosts and executive produces, in the category.

RuPaul was tied with industry veteran Donald A Morgan's record, who had 10 Emmy trophies from 19 nods across categories during last Sunday's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. He now has 11 Emmy wins to his credit.

For RuPaul's Drag Race, he also won the Emmy in the outstanding host for a reality or competition program.

In his acceptance speech, the host-creator dedicated the award to the audience of the show.

"Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life (that was more difficult this year). This is for you and for you kids out there watching. Come to Mama Ru," he said.

Conan O’Brien crashes Stephen Colbert's award acceptance speech

Conan O’Brien provided ample laughs during the Emmy ceremony.

During the show, Conan stood up when Television Academy President Frank Scherma arrived on stage to give a speech, encouraging the crowd to give him a standing ovation in a heckling bit while offering a salute.

Conan also crashed Stephen Colbert’s acceptance speech for an award for his live election-themed special. “Most of the people behind me really deserve this Emmy, right now,” Colbert said, to which the audience chuckled.

O’Brien did not win an award, though he was nominated for variety talk series for his late-night show, which came to an end in June after a 28-year run, reports CNBC.

Jean Smart pays tribute to late husband in speech

Jean Smart held back tears while accepting the best actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role in Hacks, which she dedicated to her late husband.

“Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months ago yesterday,” Smart said Sunday night. “I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had.”

Smart won for her portrayal of comedian Deborah Vance in the HBO series. Smart’s husband of 30 years, actor Richard Gilliland, died while the show was in production.

The 70-year-old actor also thanked her two children, who she said, “put up with Mommy commuting from Philadelphia and back,” as well as her “Mare of Easttown” co-stars. Smart was also up for a supporting award for the HBO limited series.

The audience at the ceremony was quick to give her a standing ovation, and her emotional speech had her co-star Hannah Einbinder in tears. Much to the dismay of many on social media, the show still played Smart off the stage for running over her allotted time.

“They’re playing the music, so I have to stop,” Smart said. “I love you all and I thank you all very much.”