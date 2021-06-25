The final episode of Conan aired on 24 June and featured special appearances from Jack Black, Will Ferrell and even Homer Simpson.

After 28 years as a late-night talk show host, comedian and actor Conan O'Brien have now bid goodbye to Conan's show. The popular show where O'Brien was loved for his comments on recent headlines came to an end on 24 June. The show that also comprised celebrity interviews aired every Monday to Thursday at 11:00 pm.

What happened in the final episode?

The final episode of Conan began with a sketch of The Simpsons along with an animated O’Brien giving his exit interview to Homer Simpson (the lead character of The Simpsons). Later in the finale episode, O'Brien was joined by actors Jack Black and Will Ferrell making the event even more memorable. They had joined the show via Zoom. Additionally, during the show's final week, O’Brien had welcomed guests like Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, and Paul Rudd.

During his final opening speech, O’Brien admitted that it was hard for him to accept the fact that the show has come to an end. “It’s hard to believe, it’s hard to say, it’s our final show on TBS,” he said looking at the live audience at Los Angeles club Largo. Further in his monologue, O’Brien recalled and joked about how he used to say ’Tonight we have a really great show’. He said, “I was often lying. But tonight we really do have a great show! And if we don’t, what are you going to do about it? I’ll be long gone”.

Who is Conan O'Brien?

Conan Christopher O'Brien is a popular face on TV and is best known for hosting late-night talk shows. He began his career as a writer for Saturday Night Live (1987-1991) and The Simpsons (1991-1993). He then hosted renowned shows including Late Night with Conan O'Brien (1993-2009), The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien (2009-2010) on the NBC television network, and finally Conan (2010-2021) on the cable channel TBS.

What is Conan all about?

Hosted by comedy icon O'Brien, Conan owned a huge fan following for its comments and wits that made headlines. The show that began in 2010 aired 11 seasons where celebrities would come and get themselves interviewed.

Below are memorable guests and moments from the show: