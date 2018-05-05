Emma Watson's tweet in support of Kathua rape victim's lawyer, Deepika Singh Rajawat, garners praise — and criticism

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has tweeted her support to Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer representing the family of the girl who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

"All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat," tweeted Watson while reacting to a Buzzfeed photo article on the lawyer.

All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat ✊🏻https://t.co/sZzDVcIFNo — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 3, 2018

Rajawat had claimed that she received death threats, including lawyers from the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, for representing the case.

The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl from the Bakarwal tribe of Jammu and Kashmir had sparked widespread outrage in the country. A major global movie star tweeting about the extremely controversial case in India did elicit a wide variety of reactions from Twitter users. Here is how people reacted:

Thank u @EmmaWatson for this .. I hope with Ur support poor #asifa will get the justice .. Ilysm🖤 Fan for a reason 😎 — F_hD/ (@fahadirfan011) May 3, 2018

You are doing a great job in social work.

Love from india✌️☺️ — Anand chandravanshi (@chandravanshian) May 4, 2018

This lawyer got many threats from culprits side but still stand with victim such a great brave lawyer. And Emma you are doing great job good luck — zaid ali (@AliZaidali) May 4, 2018

thanks for your support 🙏🙏 I hope one day you will be here in India to encourage the woman and the youths because most of the politicians and their companions have failed to do their committed works — Biplab Karmakar (@BiplabOfficial) May 4, 2018

Thank you for supporting the cause at a time when divide and rule politics is weakening India we are in dire need of such strong women.#JusticeForAsifa — naumanqureshi (@9manqureshi) May 4, 2018

At first I didn't believe that It was u speaking on this shame,,,since many in India r keeping mum and also rallying behind the rapist. Thanks for raising it. Respect just got doubled 4 u. Love from India..🙏 — NazarBattu (@786Srkshahrukh) May 4, 2018

Oho. Now bhakts will boycott @EmmaWatson movies too?? 😂😂 — Hajra Bi (@hajra_bi) May 4, 2018

While many disagreed and tried to detract Emma Watson's tweet:

Emma, Before u support this case, u should understand the politics and conspiracy behind... Blindly supporting means reducing your fan following... All the best... — Chandrakant Chaudhary (@Chandra24323044) May 4, 2018

Will someone tell her that panel set up by Bar Council of India gave J&K Bar Association members clean-chit. After probing their actions ,the panel concluded accusations of Deepika were false, they were protesting to give the case to CBI. — Manoj Bharadwaj (@Maddy_Mulpie) May 4, 2018

How much were u paid to tweet this pic and by whom ??? @Shehla_Rashid — the speaking tree (@Itsme90149153) May 4, 2018

You're gonna lose the respect you command, if you don't read up on that issue before tweeting nonsense. Unless of course, you too have given up on the pretense of being unbiased and are now agenda driven more than ideal driven as was made out by popular media. — ज्योति S. కుమార్ (@JyotiSNK) May 5, 2018

This is a fake case @EmmaWatson . Where Hindus are falsely being framed by Islamic terrorist to force a demographic change in Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The lawyer being held as a hero is a proxy for these terrorist. She is a villain to majority Indians. — Mangal Pandey (@m4n9A1) May 4, 2018

