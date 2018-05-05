You are here:

Emma Watson's tweet in support of Kathua rape victim's lawyer, Deepika Singh Rajawat, garners praise — and criticism

FP Staff

May,05 2018 11:38:37 IST

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has tweeted her support to Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer representing the family of the girl who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

"All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat," tweeted Watson while reacting to a Buzzfeed photo article on the lawyer.

Rajawat had claimed that she received death threats, including lawyers from the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, for representing the case.

Emma Watson/Image from Twitter.

The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl from the Bakarwal tribe of Jammu and Kashmir had sparked widespread outrage in the country. A major global movie star tweeting about the extremely controversial case in India did elicit a wide variety of reactions from Twitter users. Here is how people reacted:

While many disagreed and tried to detract Emma Watson's tweet:

Updated Date: May 05, 2018 11:38 AM

