Emma Roberts to star in Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy Holidate, directed by John Whitesell

Emma Roberts has been roped in to star in Netflix's romantic comedy Holidate, produced by McG’s Wonderland Productions. Emmy Award winner John Whitesell is directing the project, with Tiffany Paulsen penning the script.

Netflix also confirmed Roberts' casting in a tweet on Friday.

When their families won’t stop ambushing them with awkward dates, two singles make a pact to be each other's plus-ones at every holiday celebration over the course of the year. Emma Roberts stars in our new movie, “Holidate” pic.twitter.com/wfWoUifk4c — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 1, 2019

The film follows the story of Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson, two perpetual singles who hate the holidays because of their continual lack of a significant other. It subjects them to the judgement of their family members or leaves them stuck with clingy, awkward dates. After they meet, however, they pledge to be each other’s plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of one year.

The role of Jackson is still being cast and the flick isn't expected to go into production until later this year.

Holidate is produced by Wonderland and Mary Viola, who’ve made I Feel Pretty and The Duff. This is the company’s fifth project with Netflix after The Babysitter, When We First Met, the currently in-production Tall Girl, and the upcoming family action film Rim of the World.

Roberts was most recently seen in FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse as well as Paradise Hills. She also lent her voice to the upcoming STX animated pic UglyDolls.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 15:11:14 IST