Eminem's Machine Gun Kelly diss track, Killshot, records biggest YouTube debut for a hip-hop video

FP Staff

Sep,19 2018 15:26:31 IST

Eminem's new Machine Gun Kelly diss track, "Killshot", has earned more YouTube views in 24 hours than any other hip-hop video in the site's history.

Billboard reports that the official "Killshot" audio has garnered a record 38.1 million views on YouTube, making it not only the biggest debut for a hip-hop song but also the third-biggest debut of all-time for any song on the website.

Eminem fired first shots at Kelly on “Not Alike,” a track on his new surprise album, Kamikaze. When Kelly responded with his own diss track, "Rap Devil",  Slim Shady put out another — “Killshot,” where he delivers plenty of insults at Kelly and jokingly implicates P Diddy in Tupac’s murder.

Kelly responded again over the weekend wearing a t-shirt with the art work from the “Killshot” track and raising the middle finger.


View this post on Instagram

he missed. 🎯🙅🏼‍♂️😂🖕🏽#legshot #rapdevilstillNUMBERONE #letstalkaboutit 😈🔪🐐

A post shared by BINGE EP 9.21.18 (@machinegunkelly) on

His last album, Revival, was panned by critics and snubbed by some fans. So, Eminem caught the entertainment world off guard with the surprise release of Kamikaze, his 10th solo album, produced less than nine months after his last effort. The 13-track CD includes the song “Venom,” which will feature in the upcoming film of the same name.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 15:26 PM

