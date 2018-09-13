Eminem discusses Kamikaze, criticism of Revival and his ongoing beef with Machine Gun Kelly

In the first interview since the release of his surprise album Kamikaze, Eminem opened up about his feud with Machine Gun Kelly and his earlier albums Revival and Relapse.

In the first part of the interview, the 45-year-old rapper addressed the criticism around Relapse. "Relapse is something that I looked at in a couple years, went back to and cringed at. I was like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ, I didn't even realise I was doing that many accents.' For whatever reason, I just got into it and started on this weird serial killer vibe kind of thing. And started wanting to talk crazy and started bending words more, and the only way you could bend them was with this accent."

He explained that he chose to drop his tenth studio album without any prior announcement because people had already decided his previous album Revival would be 'trash' even before its release. He added that the negative opinions were mostly because the album sounded different from what other hip hop artistes were making at the time.

Eminem also spoke about his beef with Machine Gun Kelly in the second half of the interview. He attacked MGK in the track 'Not Alike'. Taking offence to this, MGK responded with his own diss track, 'Rap Devil'.

The Detroit MC revealed that MGK calling his daughter Hailie "hot as fuck" in a 2012 tweet was not the real reason that inspired the song but something "a lot more petty than that."

"The reason that I dissed him is because he got on — first he said, 'I'm the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45,' or whatever he said, right? Like I'm trying to hinder his career. I don't give a fuck about your career. You think I actually f**kin' think about you? You know how many f**kin' rappers that are better than you? You're not even in the f**kin' conversation."

Eminem also confirmed rumours of delivering a response to MGK's track soon. He admitted to hearing 'Rap Devil' and called MGK's attempt "not bad for him—he's got some good lines in it." He also dismissed MGK's claims in the diss track of reaching out to Diddy in order to extract an apology for the tweet. "It didn't even feel like a diss to me. It just felt, like, pitiful."

