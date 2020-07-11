Eminem, Kid Cudi's new song criticises police brutality, those not taking precautions against coronavirus

Eminem has collaborated with Kid Cudi for a new single titled 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady'

Rapper Eminem has collaborated with 'Erase Me' singer Kid Cudi for the new single 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,' which points to police brutality, coronavirus pandemic and more.

The official lyrical video of the new song was dropped on Friday, on Kid Cudi's YouTube channel.

This is the first time that the rappers have come together for new music. The song slams police brutality, which has been a relevant topic in the US since the death of George Floyd.

The song also takes a dig at those not wearing masks during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

"Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse...Other half are just pissed off and..Don't wanna wear a mask and they're just scoffing...And that's how you end up catching the shit off 'em...I just used the same basket as you shopping...Now I'm in a f--in' casket from you coughing," the lyrics read.

Earlier, Eminem shared a teaser video of the song on Twitter.

Check it out here



The official lyrical video has garnered more than 2.5 million ever since its release.

Watch the entire song here

(With inputs from Asian News International)