Eminem files opposition to stop podcast trademark by Real Housewives of Potomac stars; details here
As per media reports, Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant will use the trademark in order to sell branded products such as candles, makeup, drinkware, clothing, and more.
Rapper Eminem is in the news again. The 50-year-old singer has filed a trademark application against Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. Dixon and Bryant are hoping to secure a trademark for their podcast “Reasonably Shady” that would cover merchandise and other “entertainment services”. However, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has opposed the move before the US Patent and Trademark Office. The rapper and his legal team stated in their application that Eminem “believes he will be damaged” if Bryant and Dixon get the trademark, as per a Rolling Stone report.
Eminem has owned trademarks for both Shady and Slim Shady for the last two decades for everything including his tours, records and merchandise. The filing by his lawyers noted that the rapper had been using “Slim Shady” since 1996.
Furthermore, Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers also has a podcast called Just A Little Shady, as per a report by Parade. This detail was not mentioned in the opposition filed by the Mockingbird singer.
The team has argued that the “dominant” part of the podcast’s name- Reasonably Shady, is “identical” to the two names Eminem has been known by and therefore, “confusion is unavoidable” between the brands. This could lead the public to believe that the Real Housewives of Potomac are ““in some way connected or affiliated with” the singer.
According to the Patent and Trademark Office, the two reality show stars will have 40 days to file their answer to Eminem’s opposition.
In a statement to Rolling Stone, Andrea Evans, who is a lawyer for Dixon and Bryant, stated that the actresses will defend their trademark application. She also denied the allegation that users would be confused by the similarity in the brands’ names.
“Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant intend to defend their trademark application, as there is no likelihood of confusion and consumers are not likely to confuse REASONABLY SHADY with Mather’s SHADY/SLIM SHADY/SHADY LIMITED trademark registrations. The trademarks are not confusingly similar and the services are not related,” Evans stated.
As per media reports, Dixon and Bryant will use the trademark in order to sell branded products such as candles, makeup, drinkware, clothing, and more. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars began their podcast in 2021 and their fans have been increasing steadily.
