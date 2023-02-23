Rapper Eminem is in the news again. The 50-year-old singer has filed a trademark application against Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. Dixon and Bryant are hoping to secure a trademark for their podcast “Reasonably Shady” that would cover merchandise and other “entertainment services”. However, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has opposed the move before the US Patent and Trademark Office. The rapper and his legal team stated in their application that Eminem “believes he will be damaged” if Bryant and Dixon get the trademark, as per a Rolling Stone report.

Eminem has owned trademarks for both Shady and Slim Shady for the last two decades for everything including his tours, records and merchandise. The filing by his lawyers noted that the rapper had been using “Slim Shady” since 1996.