You are here:

Eminem draws criticism for referencing 2017 Manchester bombing in new album Music to be Murdered by

Guess who's back?... Rapper Eminem surprised fans Friday by dropping a new album featuring a strong anti-gun violence theme but also stoking the kind of controversy that brought him fame.

Eminem shared the news of his new album on Twitter.

Check the announcement out here

On the album, one track called 'Darkness' tells the story of a loner going on a shooting spree, while another song, Unaccommodating,' has triggered outcry and muddied the veteran singer's call for gun control.

The song references the 2017 deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, Britain, which left 22 people dead.

"But I'm contemplating yelling 'bombs away' on the game like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting," the 47-year-old artist, born Marshall Mathers, raps on the track.

The lyric was met with scorn on social media, with some users dubbing it "disgusting" and "trash."

The new album, called Music to be Murdered by, features appearances from the late rapper Juice WRLD, along with Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and regular collaborator singer Skylar Grey.

Dr. Dre is credited throughout as a producer.

Eminem released his last album Kamikaze in 2018 in a similar sudden fashion. That album included several attacks on President Donald Trump.

The rapper also released Friday a video for 'Darkness' that featured audio and footage from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest US gun massacre carried about by an individual in modern history.

It ends urging viewers to register to vote: "Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America," closing text reads.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 13:46:59 IST