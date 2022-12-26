A frothy romcom which stole the millennial hearts with dreams in their eyes was a total disaster this Season. Looks like the writer of the show, Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 3 lost track of what to do with Emily Cooper’s life in Paris.

Season three begins with Emily (Lily Collins) trying to balance between her two bosses: one of them being her first boss from Chicago who is full-term pregnant Madeline (Kate Walsh) and another a stylish French woman Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), who has quit their upscale marketing agency to set up a rival company. Emily wants to defect with Sylvie and office pals Luc (Bruno Goulery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold), but feels guilty about not being with Madeline when she is pregnant, so she tries to work for both women without the other finding out.

Emily with her brilliant marketing skills gets McDonald as a client for the company effortlessly. But somewhere down the I feel that Emily in Paris Season 2 has lost its quirky charm. But one thing that nobody can take away from the show is the style and the look of the film where everybody is impeccably dressed up except for Emily’s American boss and another thing the creative food plating shown in the film. And all thanks to Emily’s good-looking French boyfriend for taking us around France in search of the perfect French food.

But Emily was not shown so much the way it was in the first two seasons. It dealt more with the lives of others in the show and their love, life and longings. There are certainly some qualities of Emily which we all like and can be a great lesson for the youngsters is her way of pitching ideas, the never give up attitude and her appetite for learning. The show has to some extent lost its flamboyance and so has Emily who has mellowed down quite a bit. But I would like to say that we want to see the lost Chicago girl struggling to make her place and climbing the ladder a little bit more rather than just concentrating on the good look of the show. And if you are coming up with the next season, I want to see more of Emily and her gorgeous boyfriend and less of drama!

