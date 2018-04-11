Emily Blunt on working with John Krasinski in A Quiet Place: 'Didn't want our marriage to overshadow the film'

Emily Blunt has impressed critics and audiences alike with her performance in the recently released A Quiet Place. The film garnered widespread critical acclaim and is having an interesting run at the box-office making almost $75 million in its very first week.

Blunt, who was seen alongside her real life husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place, spoke to Variety about her upcoming projects, the experience of being directed by her husband, and navigating through Hollywood in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

This was the first time Blunt and Krasinski shared space onscreen and Blunt made it clear she didn't want their real life relationship to overpower a movie's plot. A Quiet Place was, according to Blunt, the perfect movie for the real life couple to do together. The movie's story was too engrossing and powerful for anything to overshadow it. Blunt, who admitted to not watching horror movies, said she knew as soon as she first heard the script that Krasinski should direct A Quiet Place.

Speaking about the experience of being directed by her husband, Blunt said she was never worried about it; in fact, Blunt said, the experience was collaborative, exciting, and she felt valued as a creative entity. "We were looking to do something where the concept or the story would be bigger than the fact that we’re a married couple. People have just embraced A Quiet Place as an experience and a film and said, “oh yeah, they’re also married.” That’s what I wanted. I didn’t want our marriage to overshadow that this is a big, ambitious filmmaking move for John," she said.

Also read on Firstpost: A Quiet Place and the sounds of silence: How absence of noise is the main character in John Krasinski's film

Talking about Mary Poppins Returns and playing the iconic titular character, Blunt said that her version of the 1964 classic is set in the 1930s during the Great Depression and has a darker backdrop in which hope could reappear from the skies. Blunt said she loved the idea as soon as director Rob Marshall first pitched it. Blunt also made it clear that she is playing her version of Mary Poppins and refrained for watching the Julie Andrews' iconic portrayal in the original Mary Poppins. Blunt employed her childhood memories of the movie and read the books during the shoot to be able to portray her own version of Mary Poppins.

When asked about the #MeToo movement, Blunt said she's not going to add anything to the conversation that hasn’t already been talked about, but hopes for appropriate actions to be taken. Blunt also said that some improvement can already be seen as a result of such movements, especially when it comes to pay disparity in Hollywood.

Blunt also said that there might be an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, and she'd love to reprise her role as she loves doing action movies.

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 12:37 PM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 12:37 PM