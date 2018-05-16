Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones finale: It feels like I am preparing to leave home, sad and scary

Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is at Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The movie saw a director shuffle while it was still being filmed. Chris Lord and Phil Miller were replaced by Ron Howard due to reported creative differences. In an interview with Variety at the French event, Clarke reveals that although Howard did not have enough time to prep for the film, the transition was "seamless".

Most of Clarke's time is being invested in the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones in which she plays the 'dragon queen' Daenerys Targaryen. She shot to fame because of the character she plays in the fantasy drama and naturally, feels sad about it all coming to an end. "It really feels like preparing to leave home…that’s exciting, but it’s sad and scary all at the same time," she says, about bidding farewell to the mother of dragons role.

No conversation these days with a leading Hollywood star is incomplete without a discussion about living in the post-Weinstein era and vying more strongly for women's rights. Clarke, who was busy filming her show when several top Hollywood bosses were brought down for assaulting, and harassing men and women, says the "temperature changed dramatically" on set.

"You break the mould …and then there’s a huge amount of work that goes into addressing all that needs to be addressed," she said, adding that quotes could be brought into place for women and minorities in films and television.

