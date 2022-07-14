Kangana Ranaut first look from her film Emergency shows the portrayal of the most powerful and controversial woman Late PM Indira Gandhi. The actress brings one of the most important chapters from Indian political history to celluloid, filming begins.

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront of portraying women from Indian history on celluloid in the recent past. In a man’s world, stories about heroic women often get side-lined and don’t get the prominence which they deserve. Changing this narrative through films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Thalaivii (2021), Ranaut has set a new benchmark and has paved the way for more such stories to be made in mainstream cinema.

Her next film ‘Emergency’ which goes on floors, tells the story of a watershed moment in the political history of the country, the Emergency, which was declared by the then PM Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975 and lasted till 21 March 1977. During this 21-month period, civil liberties were suspended, press censorship came into being and elections were cancelled among other impositions. It is often referred to as one of the most controversial periods of India’s Independent history.

The film’s first look shows how the actress has sunk her teeth into the skin of her character as the late PM Indira Gandhi. The prosthetics, the wardrobe, the demeanour are all reminiscent of the late Indian politician. The dialogues also establish the character of Mrs Gandhi who is often referred to as The Iron Lady of India.



For Ranaut, slipping into a role to portray a prominent leader has always been a challenge but her performances have always looked effortless to viewers. Her past outings, be it as the brave freedom fighter and queen, Manikarnika or the woman who changed the face of Tamil Nadu politics, J Jayalalitha, bear testimony to her ability to disappear into the characters that she essays on the big screen. The actress has been celebrated for her ability to breathe life into her characters and her eye for detail. This time around, Ranaut is donning multiple hats. She is not only playing the lead role but she is also producing and directing the film. Emergency will be her second directorial venture after the box office money-spinner, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

While Ranaut is helming the project, Ritesh Shah - who has written films like 'Pink' and ‘Kahaani' has penned ‘Emergency.’ Talking about her film Ranaut shares, “Emergency’ reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced on the film’s shoot.

