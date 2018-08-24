Elton John biopic Rocketman release date pushed by two weeks, will now release on 31 May, 2019

Music legend Elton John's biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton, has been delayed by two weeks. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on 17 May, 2019, will now hit the theatres on 31 May, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Egerton, 28, is portraying the legendary singer in the Dexter Fletcher-directed film which will focus on John's emergence as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar and his partnership with songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films is producing the film, along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish. The film's cast includes Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Gemma Jones.

As reported earlier, the shooting of the project began in August and Egerton will be singing some of John's most famous compositions himself. Discussing the tone of the movie, the 28-year-old British actor has teased that it will be a 'fantasy musical' rather than a straightforward biopic, inspired by the musician's journey to the top.

Vaughn and Egerton have teamed on both Kingsman films and on Eddie the Eagle, which Fletcher directed with Egerton starring in it. Fletcher and Vaughn have previously worked together on Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Layer Cake.

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)

