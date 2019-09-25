El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie trailer — Jesse Pinkman is on the run in Vince Gilligan's follow up to series

Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman was seen barely making it safe in the last and final season of Breaking Bad. In the latest trailer of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Pinkman's narrative is taken forward from the television series, and Paul is seen escaping captivity.

An obvious criminal, Pinkman has now been charged owing to his involvement in the firefight, which concluded the series, and also caused the death of nine people (which also included Walter White).

Pinkman faces danger from all sides. If the deaths were not enough, he is now being chased on a high-octane manhunt by law enforcement, and any surviving Nazis for a “person of interest” responsible for the massacre.

He is seen going around about streets, highways, and dirty roads, always attentive with one eye over his shoulder for any imminent threat.

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White, and Aaron as his former student and current partner-in-crime, Jesse. For his part in the series, Aaron earned three supporting actor Emmys.

The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan, and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale, in which Walter died.

"I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey," Aaron had told The New York Times about being approached to play Jesse once again on screen, reports Rolling Stone.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set to premiere on Netflix on 11 October.

