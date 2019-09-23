El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — New teaser reveals Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman is on the run

Netflix has unleashed a brand-new teaser for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the first feature film from director Vince Gilligan set within the Breaking Bad universe.

The footage teases the first look of Aaron Paul, returning as Jesse Pinkman for the first time since 2013. The movie seems to pick up almost immediately after Breaking Bad's series finale in which Walter White kills a bunch of Nazis and releases Jesse from captivity. The teasers shows a panicked Pinkman, listening to a radio report about the firefight that ended the television series and led to death of White.

Haunting music mounts as a voice from the radio speaks, "Veteran police officers are calling the level of carnage 'staggering.' Apparently, a remote-controlled machine gun was used in the killings. Investigators are looking for a person of interest who fled the scene," the person of interest being - Jesse Pinkman.

Check out the teaser here

“Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene. Anyone with information on this massacre is asked to call the police immediately.” El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie comes to Netflix and select theaters on October 11. pic.twitter.com/KLG16xfsFc — Netflix US (@netflix) September 23, 2019

The official logline for the movie reads as, "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse Pinkman must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White, and Aaron as his former student and current partner in crime, Jesse. For his part in the series, Aaron earned three supporting actor Emmys.

The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan, and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale, in which Walt died.

"I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey," Aaron had told The New York Times about being approached to play Jesse once again on screen, reports Rolling Stone.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is slated to release on Netflix on October 11.



Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 17:27:27 IST