After being critically acclaimed for her bold performance in her recently released Kuttey, Radhika Madan is once again making the headlines. But this time, it’s not all for the right reasons. This is because recently the actress got candid with India Forums and shared her experience of working in the television industry. Apart from revealing that she worked in shifts as long as 48 hours and 50 hours, Radhika claimed that the shows didn’t have fixed directors. She added that because the directors weren’t fixed, they used to change frequently. Moreover, she revealed that after the set was confirmed, whosoever director was free, would come for the shoot. Well, Radhika’s statement firstly didn’t go well with the TV actress Sayantani Ghosh, who slammed Radhika for pulling the TV industry down. After Sayantani Ghosh, television honcho Ekta Kapoor is the latest celebrity to react to Radhika’s statement on the television industry work culture. Calling her statement “sad,” Ekta took a dig at Radhika and said she “have no respect for her roots.”

Film producer Ekta took to the official story of her Instagram account, and re-shared Sayantani’s interview clip, wherein the Naaginn actress can be heard breaking her silence on Radhika’s statements. Appreciating Sayantani’s comments on Radhika, Ekta wrote in supers, “Sad!!!! And shameful actors have no respect for their roots. Kudos Sayantani Ghosh.” Ekta’s story disappeared 24 hours later.

If you are wondering, Radhika in her recent interview with the India Forums complained about not receiving the script on time. Moreover, the Shiddat actress added that after sets were confirmed, whichever director was free used to come on the set, and last-minute changes were made by them. Radhika further claimed that whenever she suggested some changes, the director used to say they would think about it when they will make a movie and not a TV serial.

Soon after Radhika’s statement went viral, Sayantani reacted to the same in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan and said, “We also have Mouni Roy, she is a dear friend of mine, and in the interviews, I have listened, there is a certain grace that she began her career from TV, that I didn’t find in Radhika’s clip. She and many others look down upon TV, you shouldn’t do that, I feel. My problem is don’t treat TV as a stepping stone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Kannan (@sid_kannan)



As soon as Sayantani’s interview video started making rounds on the internet, several TV stars took to the comments section to criticise Radhika. While acknowledging Sayantani’s statement many lauded her view.

Actress Anita Hassanandani said, “Well said.” TV star Karanvir Bohra commented, “Well said Sayantani Ghosh what she said wasn’t wrong, but the way she said was demeaning ….. Radhika Madan, you should have been a Lil more sensitive about this…aapko kya lagta hai, filmo mein aise nahi hai (What do you think? Making films comes without all this)?” Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “Sayantani I completely agree with your views and admire the way you have addressed the issue.” Jogi actress Nilu Kohli wrote, “After working in films, I realize that they also have a timeline and not all films can spend ‘days’ discussing a scene. And only because actors like ‘us’ from TV are used to it, we perform under all conditions!! We TV actors know our job and are proud of this!”

